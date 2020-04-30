Redmi Note 9 specs, renders turn up online ahead of launch: All you need to know

tech

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:17 IST

The Redmi Note 9 is scheduled to launch later today and its specs and renders have surfaced online. Posted by Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter, the specs point towards the fact that the new Redmi phone should come in two memory configurations and three colour variants. The leaked renders suggest that the Redmi Note 9 may come with a punch-hole display and a quad camera setup on the back.

The Redmi Note 9 joins the other three models in the Redmi Note 9 series - Redmi Note 9s, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Here's your first look at the official press renders of vanilla Redmi Note 9 in all 3 colors!

RT's appreciated :)#RedmiNote9 #RedmiNote9Series #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/GZriiuecZB — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 29, 2020

According to these renders, the new phone has a plastic back with a gradient finish and comes with hardware that “seems inferior” over what is on the Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

According to Ambhore, the Redmi Note 9 specifications include a dual-SIM support and a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display shipping with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device is also expected to come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB storage versions. The quad rear camera setup reportedly, as per the leaks, houses a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The camera setup is also tipped to have a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.On the front, the Redmi Note 9 is rumoured to include a 13-megapixel camera sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging (22.5W charger in the box). There is also microSD card support for expansion up to 128GB. And connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 would include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition to the specifications, the renders suggest a design with a punch-hole display and thick bezels. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back, unlike the existing Redmi Note 9-series phones that have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi is hosting the global launch through an online livestream at 8PM UTC (5:30PM IST). Alongside the new Redmi phone, the company is also likely to launch the Mi Note 10 Lite today as well. The Redmi Note 9 is expected to launch in China as the Redmi 10X.