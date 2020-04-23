Redmi Note 9 will be called Redmi 10X in China

tech

A Xiaomi phone with model number M2003J15SC was spotted on TENAA last week and it was rumoured to go official as the Redmi Note 9. However, according to reports, that might not be the case in China, Xiaomi’s home market.

The device spotted on TENAA has appeared on the China Telecom database with the name Redmi 10X. This smartphone has the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The carrier listing gives us some more information than what is available on TENAA. The Rdmi 10X will ship with MIUI 11 and Android 10 out-of-the-box along with a USB-C port 2.0 and a microSD card support that can be expanded to 512GB.

The listing shows the price of the 6GB/128GB version to be CNY 1,499 ($211) and the availability in three colours: Sky Blue, Ice Fog White and Pine Morning Green. There is no mention of the actual launch date yet.

As far as the Redmi Note 9 is concerned, the TENAA showed the device sporting a 6.53-inch (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display. For photography, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48 megapixel primary rear sensor on a quad-camera setup. Details of the other sensors aren’t available. Up front, it will house a punch-hole camera with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone is also listed with a 4,920mAh battery. There’s no mention of the chipset for the Redmi Note 9 but it is expected to come with MediaTek’s Helio 80 SoC. In terms of storage, it will be available in three options of 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.