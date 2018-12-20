Redmi Pro 2: Xiaomi’s next phone could feature 48-megapixel camera

Xiaomi is working a new budget smartphone with 48-megapixel camera. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has posted a bunch of teasers, revealing a few important details of the device.

Xiaomi President Lin Bin last week posted a photo of phone with “48MP camera” engraving right below the rear camera sensor. According to reports, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will also be the company’s first smartphone to sport three rear cameras. One of the camera sensors is expected to support big 48-megapixel resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi 2 Pro is also said to have a punch hole for selfie camera instead of the traditional boat-shaped or dewdrop notches.

It’s not clear whether Xiaomi’s new phone will have a 48-megapixel sensor or will rely on ‘super pixel-like’ mechanism where multiple photos are stitched together to deliver such high resolution.

Back in 2012, Nokia had launched Nokia 808 PureView which featured massive 41-megapixel camera sensor. It is still one of the highest resolution camera sensors on a phone. ALSO READ: Nokia’s iconic PureView camera tech may make a big comeback

Apart from a powerful camera, Xiaomi has teased that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. The chipset is mainly focused at mid-range phones and supports Kryo 460 processor and Adreno 612 GPU for graphics. It also supports 480 fps HD slo-mo recording. The processor supports Qualcomm’s AI engine and is said to deliver up to 50% better performance the previous generation. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:50 IST