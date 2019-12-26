Redmi Note 7 Pro is India’s top trending smartphone of 2019; Xiaomi, Realme dominate the list

tech

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 14:49 IST

We have pretty much lost count of how many phones launched this year. From practical low-budget and mid-level smartphones to the expensive flagship models, there is a phone for everyone – you just need to figure your budget and needs out.

Whenever a smartphone company launches a phone, the odds are that they are going to try and make it trend on social media. This is also when most people are going to go online to ‘search’ for the device to learn all about it.

The more the volume of these searches with the right keywords, the more the phone ‘trends’ – just the way hashtags control trends on Twitter.

Google has a list of smartphones that trended the most this year. This list is based on “search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year”, Google explained.

Here are the 10 phones that trended the most in India this year:

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Samsung M20

Vivo S1

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7

iPhone 11

OnePlus 7

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5

Vivo Z1 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi grabbed three spots on the list followed by Realme with two. Vivo took up two spots as well and the other three were split equally between the bigger guns – Apple, OnePlus and Samsung.

It is not surprising that the budget buys have dominated the trending list of smartphones, we don’t expect the list to be any different in 2020 either since India will primarily remain a mid-ranger haven.

The likes of Oppo, Huawei and Nokia didn’t make it to the list but all these brands have had impressive launches this year.