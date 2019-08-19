Redmi TV key specifications, features revealed ahead of August 29 launch

tech

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:32 IST

Xiaomi Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the first-ever Redmi TV with a huge 70-inch screen is all set to launch in China on August 29, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The Redmi TV (model number L70M5) recently passed its 3C certification in China. Going by the teaser and the model number, it is likely to be the same product.

Just like Mi TVs, the Redmi TV would run an Android TV OS-based Patchwall User Interface that is going to be the main USP of the upcoming TVs. It would be a 4K TV with HDR support, Dolby + DTS audio and support for Bluetooth Voice Remote.

As per earlier listings and reports, the upcoming Redmi TV is being manufactured by TPV Technology (Xiamen) Company Ltd on behalf of Redmi.

At the same time, the company is also gearing up for the launch of its 8th generation Redmi smartphones, including the Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and the Redmi 8A.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 15:32 IST