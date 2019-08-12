Reliance AGM 2019 Live updates: Mukesh Ambani set to launch GigaFiber, GigaTV, JioPhone 3

Reliance will host its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) today in Mumbai. Reliance Jio is expected to announce the commercial launch of the long-awaited JioGigaFiber broadband service. RIL will also focus on ramping up its retail and media businesses in India.

GigaFiber, however, is set to be the biggest announcement at the RIL AGM 2019. The fiber optic-based service is expected to disrupt the broadband service in India. According to reports, Reliance Jio will introduce low cost data plans along with bundles featuring access to its premium apps and services such as GigaTV.

Reliance’s AGM 2019 will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. The event is scheduled to start at 11AM. You can watch the livestream through Reliance’s official Flame of Truth and Jio YouTube channels. Here are the live updates.

11:13AM IST Partnerships Mukesh Ambani said Reliance will focus on increasing partnerships with global and local players. The company will also tie up with SMEs in India. He added that the company is going to focus on “value creation” in the near future.





11:11AM IST Jio subscriber base Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio’s subscriber base has reached 340 million. He also pointed out that Jio is the world’s largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers. Jio is also the “world’s fastest growing digital services company.”





11:09AM IST Jio, Reliance Retail Mukesh Ambani said some said Reliance couldn’t compete in consumer business. Jio and Reliance Retail have proved them wrong, he added.





11:05AM IST Reliance AGM kicks off Reliance’s AGM begins. Mukesh Ambani will address shareholders and is expected to announce commercial launch of GigaFiber broadband service.





10:53AM IST Reliance AGM 2019 to begin shortly Reliance’s 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) will kick off at 11AM. The event is being held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. Shri Mukesh D. Ambani addressing shareholders at 42nd Annual General Meeting of #RIL https://t.co/NmVIcbu17e — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 12, 2019





10:44AM IST GigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service will compete with Airtel’s fiber-optic based service, Airtel V-Fiber. Airtel offers the V-Fiber service at a starting price of Rs 799. The maximum speeds V-Fiber users get is 300Mbps. Reliance Jio had promised up to 1Gbps data speeds with Gigafiber.





10:39AM IST GigaFiber Preview Offer Reliance Jio is currently running a GigaFiber Preview Offer. Under this scheme, Reliance is offering up to 100Mbps free data to users. Note that Jio gives 50Mbps of speed on Wi-Fi . Users, however, can access full 100Mbps speed with LAN connection to the router.





10:30AM IST GigaTV Reliance Jio will reportedly debut its GigaTV IPTV service as well. The new IPTV will offer access to movies, live TV and popular streaming apps. Coming up #RILAGM speech by CMD Shri Mukesh D Ambani at 11:00AM on Monday, 12 August 2019 pic.twitter.com/wL2lsOJ3fJ — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) August 11, 2019





10:26AM IST JioPhone 3 Reliance is also expected to launch a new smart feature phone today, dubbed as JioPhone 3. According to reports, Reliance JioPhone 3 will run on Google-backed KaiOS and MediaTek chipset. The smart feature phone is expected to bring improved specifications and features.



