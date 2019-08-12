Today in New Delhi, India
Reliance AGM 2019 Live updates: Mukesh Ambani set to launch GigaFiber, GigaTV, JioPhone 3

Reliance AGM 2019: RIL Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is expected to formally launch the GigaFiber broadband service along GigaTV and a new smart feature phone today. Here are the live updates.

By HT Correspondent | Aug 12, 2019 11:16 IST
Reliance will host its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) today in Mumbai. Reliance Jio is expected to announce the commercial launch of the long-awaited JioGigaFiber broadband service. RIL will also focus on ramping up its retail and media businesses in India.

GigaFiber, however, is set to be the biggest announcement at the RIL AGM 2019. The fiber optic-based service is expected to disrupt the broadband service in India. According to reports, Reliance Jio will introduce low cost data plans along with bundles featuring access to its premium apps and services such as GigaTV.

Reliance’s AGM 2019 will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. The event is scheduled to start at 11AM. You can watch the livestream through Reliance’s official Flame of Truth and Jio YouTube channels. Here are the live updates.

11:13AM IST

Partnerships

Mukesh Ambani said Reliance will focus on increasing partnerships with global and local players. The company will also tie up with SMEs in India. He added that the company is going to focus on “value creation” in the near future.

11:11AM IST

Jio subscriber base

Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio’s subscriber base has reached 340 million. He also pointed out that Jio is the world’s largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers. Jio is also the “world’s fastest growing digital services company.”

11:09AM IST

Jio, Reliance Retail

Mukesh Ambani said some said Reliance couldn’t compete in consumer business. Jio and Reliance Retail have proved them wrong, he added.

11:05AM IST

Reliance AGM kicks off

Reliance’s AGM begins. Mukesh Ambani will address shareholders and is expected to announce commercial launch of GigaFiber broadband service.

10:53AM IST

Reliance AGM 2019 to begin shortly

Reliance’s 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) will kick off at 11AM. The event is being held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai.

10:44AM IST

GigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber

Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service will compete with Airtel’s fiber-optic based service, Airtel V-Fiber. Airtel offers the V-Fiber service at a starting price of Rs 799. The maximum speeds V-Fiber users get is 300Mbps. Reliance Jio had promised up to 1Gbps data speeds with Gigafiber.

10:39AM IST

GigaFiber Preview Offer

Reliance Jio is currently running a GigaFiber Preview Offer. Under this scheme, Reliance is offering up to 100Mbps free data to users. Note that Jio gives 50Mbps of speed on Wi-Fi . Users, however, can access full 100Mbps speed with LAN connection to the router.

10:30AM IST

GigaTV

Reliance Jio will reportedly debut its GigaTV IPTV service as well. The new IPTV will offer access to movies, live TV and popular streaming apps.

10:26AM IST

JioPhone 3

Reliance is also expected to launch a new smart feature phone today, dubbed as JioPhone 3. According to reports, Reliance JioPhone 3 will run on Google-backed KaiOS and MediaTek chipset. The smart feature phone is expected to bring improved specifications and features.

10:14AM IST

Broadband plans

Reliance Jio is expected to launch at least three GigaFiber broadband plans. According to reports, Reliance Jio will offer a Triple Pay Plan for Rs 600 month. The plan will include a bundle of DTH, broadband, and landline services. There could also be a premium Rs 1,000 plan with better bundle package. The base plan is expected to start at Rs 500 per month.

