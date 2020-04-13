e-paper
Reliance-backed Fynd launches a game called Corona Striker

Retail tech platform Fynd has announced a new, hyper-casual game called Corona Striker as part of its "Save the World" social initiative to spread awareness about coronavirus

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Retail tech platform Fynd has announced a new, hyper-casual game called Corona Striker as part of its “Save the World” social initiative to spread awareness about coronavirus
Retail tech platform Fynd has announced a new, hyper-casual game called Corona Striker as part of its “Save the World” social initiative to spread awareness about coronavirus (Fynd)
         

The retail tech platform Fynd on Monday announced a new, hyper-casual game called Corona Striker as part of its “Save the World” social initiative to spread awareness about coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

In the game, the player battles with the virus monster to prevent the infection from taking over the world.

The COVID-19 social awareness messages are weaved in throughout the game to communicate healthy self-care practices to the engaged player.

“With Corona Striker, we are sharing socially relevant information in an appealing framework to encourage more people to practice social distancing, and to stay safe and healthy,” said Farooq Adam, Co-founder at Fynd.

According to the company, the game is completely ad-free. The Applied Machine Learning (AML) team at Fynd came up with the concept of Corona Striker.

The team works on building AI-based systems for Fynd and has recently launched products such as EraseBG, GlamAR, etc. that re-imagine eCommerce and retail.

“We want people to have a positive experience and be receptive to disease prevention communication,” Pradeep Tiwari, Principal Architect at Fynd said in a statement.

Reliance Industries Ltd last year acquired a majority 87.6% stake in fashion ecommerce platform Fynd for nearly 295 crore.

