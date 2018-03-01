Reliance Big TV offers free HD channels for 1 year with its new set-top-box: How to pre-book

Reliance Big TV on Thursday announced a new scheme under which it is offering free access to an extensive range of HD entertainment channels for one year and up to 500 free to air channels for five years. The scheme is available with Reliance’s new HD HEVC set-top-box for which pre-booking opened on March 1.

The HD HEVC set-top-box comes with features like schedule recording,USB port, youtube, recording and viewing channels simultaneously among others.

“Reliance Big TV is going to mark the beginning of a new dawn in the way Indians have been accessing entertainment on their TV sets,” Director of Reliance Big TV, Vijender Singh, said in a statement.

“Starting from today (Wednesday), entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer by Reliance Big TV. Now every Indian household can enjoy high quality home entertainment and students can have free of cost access to education content with latest HD HEVC set Top box.”

How to pre-book

You can pre-book Reliance Big TV on the company’s website. Customers can book up to five connections. Note that the pre-booking is available for a limited period.

The pre-booking amount is Rs 499 and on the receipt of set-top-box and outdoor unit (ODU), buyers will have to pay the balance amount of Rs 1,500.

To claim loyalty, subscribers need to recharge monthly amount of Rs 300 from second year onwards for all pay channels.

On completion of subscription of pay channels continuously for next two years with Reliance Big TV, the subscribers will get back Rs 1,999 as a loyalty (the amounts paid during booking and receipt of the set top box) in form of recharge, the statement said.

(with inputs from PTI)