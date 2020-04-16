e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Reliance Industries, Facebook mull over WeChat-like super-app for India: Report

Reliance Industries, Facebook mull over WeChat-like super-app for India: Report

The super-apps come with multiple solutions such as digital payments, gaming, and messaging.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook is reportedly planning to acquire stake in Reliance Jio
Facebook is reportedly planning to acquire stake in Reliance Jio(REUTERS)
         

Reliance Industries and Facebook are planning to develop a super-app that allows users to do more things than simply basic communications, reports Economic Times.

According to the report, the super-app will be on the lines of WeChat in China and will leverage Facebook’s WhatsApp, which also happens to be the most popular instant messaging app in the country. The multipurpose app will also allow users to buy products via Reliance’s retail stores or ajio.com, book hotels, and gaming, and more. The report reveals Morgan Stanley has been brought in as the investment banker for the project.

“This is going to be a defining partnership, and it’s not just a financial investment. The deal is about creating value and a business that would differentiate both Facebook and Reliance,” a person privy to the matter told the Economic Times.

The website added that there’s no clarity on the final structure and could be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

China’s WeChat is quite popular in the Asian markets. Launched in 2011, the Tencent-backed app evolved as super-app to provide more facilities to its users than basic messaging. The app has over 1 billion monthly active users. In India, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app. Over the years, Facebook has expanded the messaging app to businesses and is also working to bring peer-to-peer payment solutions.

As far as super-app goes, Hike experimented with the concept before announcing unbundling the different sections. “In our business the user experience is key and the value isn’t just in the number of users but how engaged they are on our platforms,” Hike founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal told Quartz last year. “Unbundling Hike into multiple apps focused on doing one thing allows us more room in the pixels to deliver much more around one problem.”

That said, Reliance Industries and Facebook may be working on more partnerships. Last month, Financial Times reported that Facebook is looking to invest in Reliance Industries’ subsidiary Reliance Jio. According to the report, Facebook is in talks to acquire 10% stake in Jio which is estimated to be “multi-billion dollars.”

tags
top news
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 positive in Delhi; 72 families told to quarantine
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 positive in Delhi; 72 families told to quarantine
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech