Reliance Jio 2GB per day plan now starts at Rs 222: How it compares with Airtel, Vodafone

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:44 IST

Reliance Jio on Monday updated its 2GB per day data plans with more data benefits, free Jio-to-Jio calling and free (limited) calling on other networks. As per revised Jio plans, users can get 2GB per day data, and 1,000 minutes of non Jio network calling for as low as Rs 222 for a month. Let’s take a look at Airtel’s competing prepaid plans.

Airtel’s 2GB per day data plan costs Rs 249 per month. The pre-paid plan comes bundled with unlimited calling. Airtel offers a validity of 28 days and 100SMSes per day, same as Reliance Jio’s. Airtel, however, is also bundling Norton mobile security for one year, Airtel Xstream app premium access, and Wynk Music.

Vodafone recently launched a new Rs 229 plan with 2GB per day data. Under this plan, Vodafone subscribers get unlimited local calling, STD and roaming calls, and daily 100SMSes free. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Vodafone also has a cheaper Rs 199 plan but with 1.5GB daily data limit.

Earlier, Reliance Jio launched new ‘All-in-One’ data plans. While the base plan is available for Rs 222, it also launched Rs 333 and Rs 444 plans with 2 and 3 months of validity. Both the longer-term plans offer 2GB per day data and 1,000 minutes of non Jio network calling.

Reliance Jio’s revised plans come shortly after it announced ending free voice calling for its subscribers. The company said it will now charge its subscribers 6 paise per minute on calls made to rival networks such as Airtel and Vodafone. Reliance Jio blamed the internetconnect usage charges (IUC) for the move.

