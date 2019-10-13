e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each over 6 paise per minute calling charges

Air Toll, Woh-duh fone to you and more – Reliance Jio is responding to recent jabs taken by Airtel and Vodafone Idea over 6 paise per minute calling charges.

tech Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Grab your popcorns
Grab your popcorns(Reliance Jio/Airtel/Screenshots)
         

Reliance Jio has drawn sharp reaction from its subscribers as well as rival operators after it announced charging users 6 paise per minute for voice calls. If official press releases were not enough, Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio are now taking it to social networking platforms to troll each over the issue.

Following Reliance Jio’s U-turn on free voice calls, Airtel published a short clip with a caption stating, “For some, unlimited means something else. For us, unlimited voice calls have always meant truly unlimited voice calls. Switch to Airtel now.”

The clip featured an equation which says free is not equal to 6 paise per minute. In another tweet, Airtel wrote, “When we say unlimited calling, we mean just that.” 

Vodafone Idea was also not behind. The operator in its tweet said, “Relax, there will be no charges on Vodafone calls to other networks. So keep enjoying what we promised you - truly free calls on Vodafone unlimited plans.”

 

As expected, Reliance Jio fired shots at both the operators with a series of tweets. Taking a dig at Airtel, Reliance Jio said in a tweet, “6 paise/minute Air Toll” along with a disclaimer, “Every time a Jio customer makes an outgoing mobile call to other operator’s customer, 6 paise/minute is paid to the other operator as Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC), as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Regulations.”

In its latest tweet, Reliance Jio said “6 paise/minute. We ain’t asking for it. They are” along with the above mentioned disclaimer.

 

In the case you haven’t caught up with why these telecom companies are at it again, here’s a brief recap for you.

Reliance Jio earlier this week announced dropping free voice calls for its subscribers. While the Jio-to-Jio calls remain free, calls on other networks such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea will now be charged 6 paise per minute – as per TRAI’s IUC norms.

The operator said it had paid nearly Rs 13,500 crore to rival networks as IUC in the last three years. It pointed out that the regulator had planned to end IUC regime by January 2020. The telecom regulator, however, recently floated a new consultation paper on IUC indicating a possible deferment.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 13:16 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech