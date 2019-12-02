Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to hike mobile tariffs: All you need to know

tech

India’s top telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced raising mobile tariffs for their users. While Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s revised plans come into effect on December 3, Reliance Jio will launch new all-in-one plans with revised tariffs on December 6. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest hike in mobile tariffs.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio on Sunday said it will soon introduce new all-in-one plans with revised tariffs. These plans will come with unlimited voice and data benefits but will also include a fair usage policy on calls to other mobile networks.

Jio hasn’t announced complete details of its revised plans but has already confirmed it will be priced up to 40% higher than the older plans. Jio will also offer up to 300% more benefits to its users.

“While remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry. Jio will continue to work with the Government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders,” said Reliance Jio in a release.

Reliance Jio’s new plans come into effect on December 6, 2019.

Airtel

Airtel revised all its leading prepaid packs with a hike in tariff ranging between 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. Just like Reliance Jio, Airtel is also including a fair-usage-policy on unlimited calling from Airtel to other networks. Users will be charged at 6 paise per minute post FUP. Here’s the complete list of revised plans. Airtel’s plans come into effect on December 3, 2019.

Revised Airtel plans ( Airtel )

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea was the first one to announce the hike in mobile tariffs. The new Vodafone Idea plans are said to be costlier by up to 40% than the older plans. These plans come into effect on December 3, 2019.

The company pointed out that calls (Local, STD and on National Roaming) from Vodafone to Vodafone and Vodafone to Idea and vice versa are considered as on-net. “Balance calls are off-net. Off-net calls after the free usage in the plan would be charged at 6p/min. In case of customer purchasing Combo Voucher/STV, validity of voucher will prevail over Plan Voucher validity,” the company added.

Revised Vodafone Idea plans ( Vodafone Idea )

“In line with its commitment to provide customers with simple, convenient and affordable products, VIL has curated an optimum range of feature-rich plans for both voice and data. Customers can avail their benefits by just selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs and continue to enjoy seamless connectivity across India,” said the company in a release.

“VIL continues to actively invest in building digital infrastructure by embedding new-age technologies to make its network future-fit. Building on its largest spectrum footprint and by accelerating its network integration, VIL is speedily expanding both its coverage and capacity and is well on track to offer 4G services to 1 billion Indian citizens by March 2020,” it added.