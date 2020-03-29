Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone recharge plans with 3GB data per day and more

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 12:13 IST

Telcos offer recharge plans with benefits catering to different kinds of needs like calling, data or extended validity. With the lockdown going on people will most likely look for recharge packs offering the best data benefits. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone offer data vouchers which are more like booster packs for extra data. But for those who are looking for something more constant can opt for recharge packs that offer 3GB data per day.

These recharge packs are priced slightly higher than the others. In addition to the 3GB daily offer, they also come with calling, roaming and SMS benefits. Jio, Airtel and Vodafone each offer different recharge packs with 3GB 4G data per day. Here’s a list for those interested in purchasing one.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s recharge pack priced at Rs 349 comes with a total of 84GB data which equals to 3GB data per day. This Jio recharge pack has a validity of 28 days. It also offers unlimited calls to Jio numbers, and 1,000 minutes to non-Jio numbers. Users also get 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Airtel

Airtel has two recharge plans which offer 3GB data per day. The first one is priced at Rs 398 and it comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network. This recharge plan also offers 100 SMS per day. There’s another recharge plan priced at Rs 558 which has the same offers but with a longer validity of 56 days.

Vodafone

Vodafone users can go for a total of five plans to avail the 3GB data per day offer. Three recharge plans are a part of Vodafone’s double data scheme. Here, Vodafone’s Rs 249 recharge plan which originally offers 1.5GB per day has been doubled to offer 3GB data per day. This recharge plan also comes with unlimited calls and access to Vodafone Play and Zee5.

The same double data offer is on the Rs 399 and Rs 599 recharge plans with 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. In addition to this, Vodafone users can also opt for the Rs 558 recharge plan which comes with unlimited calls, 3GB/day, access to Vodafone Play and Zee5, and 56 days validity. There’s the recharge plan priced at Rs 398 with the same offers but validity of 28 days.