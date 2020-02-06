e-paper
Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi calling service now available on Nokia smartphones

Nokia smartphones have now received support for VoWiFi calling in India. This feature is available on Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Feb 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Wi-Fi calling service rolls out to more phones.
Reliance Jio and Airtel rolled out Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling service in India earlier this month. The Wi-Fi calling service is supported on multiple smartphones from different brands. The latest to add support for VoWiFi in India is Nokia which has up to nine compatible phones.

VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling essentially uses Wi-Fi connectivity to make voice calls. This service switches between cellular network and Wi-Fi depending on the availability. In India, Jio and Airtel offer Wi-Fi calling but both services have some differences. Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling is limited to only the telco’s broadband service. Whereas Jio lets users connect to any Wi-Fi network to make voice and video calls.

Wi-Fi calling is available for Jio users on these Nokia phones - Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

Airtel users can use WiFi calling on these Nokia phones - Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

Here’s how you can enable Wi-Fi calling on your Nokia phone.

Open the settings menu.

In the search bar, type ‘Wi-Fi calling’.

Turn on Wi-Fi calling.

Users are advised to keep VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling switched on for a better experience. Once this is turned on, the phone will automatically switch between Wi-Fi and cellular network. There are no additional charges or data consumption for making calls through Wi-Fi.

