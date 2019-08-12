Reliance Jio announces blockchain network, Microsoft partnership for cloud service and more

tech

Reliance Jio said it will launch a pan-India blockchain network for industries. The company has also partnered Microsoft to distribute cloud services in India.

Reliance on Monday announced new developments on blockchain, Microsoft partnership and startups. These announcements were made at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019.

Mukesh Ambani said Reliance will start investing in advanced technologies. The company will install “one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India. Ambani added that on the first day of its launch “tens of thousands of nodes” will be operational.

The company will begin by setting up a blockchain network of Edge Computing and Content Distribution across India. The company’s blockchain network will not only power industries but offer users data privacy as well.

He also announced Reliance’s partnership with Microsoft for “digital transformation of India”. Reliance will leverage Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform to launch new cloud data centres across India. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company will partner Reliance Jio to offer 365 solutions and Azure cognitive services.

The Jio-Azure cloud service will be available for free to Indian startups. Ambani also said the company will also provide connectivity, business and automation tools at Rs 1,500 per month to small businesses in the country.

At the AGM 2019, Jio also announced its GigaFiber service will be available commercially on September 5. Jio GigaFiber data plans start at Rs 700 per month and go up to Rs 10,000. The fiber broadband service will offer 100Mbps internet speeds with the base plan. Jio GigaFiber service also promises internet speeds up to 1Gbps.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 13:01 IST