JioGigaFiber: Reliance promises 1Gbps data speed with its new broadband service

Reliance Jio on Thursday its annual AGM announced foraying into the fixed broadband segment. JioGigaFiber is the company’s new broadband service providing connectivity via optical fiber. Mukesh Ambani says that Jio’s broadband service will power three levels of users starting with home, small businesses and large enterprises.

JioGigaFiber aims to offer ultra-high speed internet up to 1Gbps, smart home solutions, 4K and HD content, voice control. For JioGigaFiber, the company has announced GigaRouter and GigaTV set-top box. Jio promises that the company will setup JioGigaFiber in your home within an hour.

JioGigaTV will offer features like voice command which can be accessed on the remote itself. Jio says that voice command will be available in different regional languages. JioGigaTV will also offer video calling services including multi-party video conferencing to another Jio GigaTV or any other smartphone or tablet as well. Jio will also offer virtual reality features on its GigaTV.

Jio has also announced smart home accessories which include audio and video dongle, smart speaker, Wi-Fi extender, smart plug, TV camera and more. All these smart accessories will be controlled via MyJio app.

Jio is currently conducting beta trials of JioGigaFiber in around 1,000 homes in India. Starting August 15, users will be able to start registering for JioGigaFiber through MyJio app and Jio.com. The company said that it will start rolling out its broadband service to localities with the most number of registrations in India.