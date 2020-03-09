Reliance Jio brings back Rs 4,999 plan: Here are all other long-term prepaid plans you need to know about

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 10:46 IST

Reliance Jio has a sweet surprise for its users. The company has revamped its prepaid plans in India. As a part of the process, the company has added a new data plan for its prepaid users. The new Rs 4,999 plan, which was discontinued last year, offers a validity of 360 days.

According to the Jio website, the Rs 4,999 plan offers a total of 360GB high-speed data. Once users have exhausted this data, the speed of the internet reduces to 60Kbps. In addition to that, the Rs 4,999 plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling facility and 100 SMSs per day in addition to complimentary subscription of Jio apps. Additionally, the plan offers an FUP limit of 12,000 minutes on calls made from a Jio to a non-Jio network.

It is worth noting that the Rs 4,999 plan is not the only long-term plan that Jio offers to its prepaid users.

Rs 2121 plan

The company offers a Rs 2,121 which replaced its Rs 2,020 plan. This plan comes with a validity of 336 days and it offers 504GB data at 1.5GB data per day. In addition to that, this plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls with 100 SMSs per day and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. This pack comes with an FUP limit of Rs 12,000 minutes.

Rs 1299 plan

Reliance Jio also offers a long term plan worth Rs 1,299 which comes with a validity of 336 days. However, unlike the above mentioned data plans, this plan offers just 24GB of data. Once this limit is exhausted, the speed of the internet decreases to 64Kbps. In addition to that, this plan comes with an FUP limit of 12,000 minutes and it offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 3600 SMSs and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.