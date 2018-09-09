Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: How to get free 2GB daily data

Reliance Jio this month completed two years in the Indian telecom space. To mark the occasion, Reliance Jio has introduced a special “Jio Celebrations Pack” under which it is offering 2GB free data daily to its users. The scheme is available until September 11.

Reliance Jio users can avail the pack via MyJio application under My Plans category, reported TelecomTalk. The operator is expected to roll out same free data benefits to its prepaid users next month as well. According to the website, the free data scheme is valid up to four days.

According to Digit.in, Jio is offering two vouchers of 8GB of data (2GB of free data for four days). The first voucher will be credited this month, by September 20. The second voucher will be available in October.

The latest free data plan comes shortly after Reliance Jio rolled out another scheme under which it is offering 1GB of free 4G data on buying Daily Milk chocolate. The scheme is also available for other Dairy Milk chocolates like Dairy Milk Crackle and Dairy Milk Roast Almond among others, according to GadgetsNDTV.

Reliance Jio: 2nd anniversary

Since its foray into the commercial telecom market in 2016, Jio has become India’s one of the largest telecom operators. It claims to have over 200 million wireless data subscribers. In the second quarter of this year, Jio said it saw 642 crore GB data consumption with an average of 10.6 GB per user per month. Its network registered 744 minutes of voice calls per month per subscriber totalling to 44,871 crore minutes of VOLTE traffic.

Reliance Jio earlier this year entered India’s broadband space with JioGigaFiber. The company claims to deliver up to 1Gbps of internet speed. Registrations for the same have already begun. Currently, it’s running a preview offer under which it is offering up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 15:11 IST