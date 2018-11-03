Reliance Jio Diwali offer: 100% cashback on recharges, free JioFi with laptops and more

Reliance Jio is back with another Diwali offer for its users. ‘Jio Diwali Dhamaka’ is currently live on the company’s website. Jio is offering 100% cashback on recharges, Rs 2,200 cashback on new 4G phones, and more.

Jio has a total of eight offers under its ‘Diwali Dhamaka’. Jio users can avail cashback up to Rs 300 on recharging via mobile wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and MobiKwik. Jio has also announced a new annual plan of Rs 1,699 bundled with unlimited data and free calls. Users can avail 100% cashback on this Diwali plan and on plans priced above Rs 149.

100% cashback on recharge plans

This cashback will be rewarded in the form of Reliance Digital coupons in the MyJio app. Recharges from Rs 799 will get more than one coupon. For example, users who recharge for Rs 1,699 will get two 500 coupons and one 200 coupon.

These coupons can be used against a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 at any Reliance Digital store. These coupons cannot be used for products like hard disks from brands like Seagate, Western Digital, Sony and Lenovo.

4G smartphones

Another cashback offer of Rs 2,200 cashback is applicable on new 4G smartphones. This cashback will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in MyJio app. Also, these recharges should be done on the same 4G smartphone.

JioPhone

Jio is also offering its JioPhone bundled with a gift card. On purchasing the JioPhone for Rs 1,095, users will get unlimited voice and data for six months. There’s also a complimentary data voucher worth Rs 101 bundled with the plan. On the JioPhone 2, buyers can avail Rs 200 cashback through Paytm.

JioFi

Laptops priced above Rs 35,000 are coming along with a free JioFi and data benefits worth Rs 3,000. Here, users will get JioPrime membership, 2GB data daily for 168 days and 10 vouchers of 6GB data. For laptops priced below Rs 35,000, one can pay Rs 999. Jio extends this offer with LG’s smart TV. Buyers will get 1.5GB data daily for 84 days, 3 vouchers of 10GB and JioPrime subscription.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 16:50 IST