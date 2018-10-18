Reliance Jio Diwali offer: New Rs 1,699 plan, 100% cashback on recharges

Reliance Jio announced a new Diwali recharge plan and cashback offer for its users. Priced at Rs 1,699 the new Reliance Jio recharge plan has a validity of 365 days and it can be availed till November 30. Jio is also offering 100% cashback on recharges between Rs 149 and Rs 9,999.

Reliance Jio’s Diwali plan is currently available through online platforms and at all Jio retailers. This offer is valid only for Jio’s Prime members. Under this offer, Jio users will get unlimited local and national calls, SMS and roaming.

There’s no FUP on calls but SMS will be limited to 100 per day. A total of 547GB of 4G data will come with this offer with a daily cap of 1.5GB. In addition to this, users will also have access to Jio’s suite of apps.

How the cashback offer works

Reliance Jio is offering 100% cashback on its Diwali plan along with other plans priced above Rs 149. This cashback will be rewarded in the form of Reliance Digital coupons in the MyJio app. Every recharge will give users coupon amount of the same.

Recharges from Rs 799 will get more than one coupon. For example, users who recharge for Rs 1,699 will get two 500 coupons and one 200 coupon. You can find the entire list of coupons here.

These coupons can be used against a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 at any Reliance Digital store. Users cannot redeem two coupons at the same time and the validity of the coupons is till December 31. These coupons cannot be used for products like hard disks from brands like Seagate, Western Digital, Sony and Lenovo.

It is also not valid for Samsung tablets and smartphones from Samsung and Xiaomi. Jio further limits the coupon usage against gift vouchers of Cleartrip, KFC, Book My Show, and Google Play.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 16:52 IST