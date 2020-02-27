e-paper
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio doesn’t have a single Chinese component, Mukesh Ambani tells Donald Trump

Reliance Jio doesn’t have a single Chinese component, Mukesh Ambani tells Donald Trump

Talking to President Trump in New Delhi on the sidelines of his India visit, Ambani told the US president that Reliance Jio was the only company in the world that didn’t have “a single Chinese component”.

tech Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mukesh Ambani met Donald Trump on the sidelines of the US President’s India visit.
Mukesh Ambani met Donald Trump on the sidelines of the US President’s India visit.(REUTERS)
         

It’s no secret that the US is trying to get Huawei banished from the smartphone world. In the recent past, the country has not only imposed sanctions against the company banning all US-based companies from doing business with Huawei, but it has also urged other countries, including the European Union, from including the company in its 5G network. So it came as no surprise when the Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani invoked a ‘secret code’ in his meeting with the US President Donald Trump.

Talking to Trump in New Delhi on the sidelines of his India visit, Ambani told the US president that Reliance Jio was the only company in the world that didn’t have “a single Chinese component”. His response came to Trump’s question about whether Jio would launch 5G networks or not.

US has imposed sanctions on Huawei.
US has imposed sanctions on Huawei. ( AP )

“We’re going to do 5G. We’re the only network in the world that doesn’t have,” Ambani said when he was interjected by Trump asking - “Huawei?”.

To this, the RIL chairman responded - “a single Chinese component”, transcripts released by the White House revealed.

Following this brief conversation Donald Trump invited RIL for a 5G auctions in the US.

“Well, that’s good. Good. Put a bid in,” Trump told Ambani.

