Reliance Jio doubles data, non-Jio calling minutes on 4G vouchers: Check price, offers

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:10 IST

Reliance Jio revised four of its 4G data vouchers by doubling the data capacity and calling minutes to non-Jio numbers. These Jio recharge plans are all priced below Rs 150 and the new changes are active starting today.

The lowest Jio prepaid voucher here is priced at Rs 11 and it now offers unlimited 800MB data and 75 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers. The second one is priced at Rs 21 and it comes with 2GB of data and 200 minutes of non-Jio calling minutes. Reliance Jio’s Rs 51 recharge plan has also been revised with 6GB of data and 500 minutes of calling minutes to non-Jio numbers. This recharge plan was previously offering 3GB of data.

The last Jio data voucher is priced at Rs 101 and this one comes with 12GB of data. Under this recharge plan, users also get 1,000 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers. Jio has doubled the data on this recharge voucher too which was earlier offering 6GB. Jio’s Rs 251 data voucher hasn’t been revised. It comes with 51 days validity and 2GB data per day.

Once users reach the data limit consumption, they can continue using the internet but at speeds up to 64 kbps. Jio customers also need to note that these are data vouchers and not primary recharge plans. To recharge with any of these 4G data vouchers there has to be one active Jio plan.

Jio has been introducing new schemes to help users spend less on calls to non-Jio numbers ever since the IUC charges started. Jio had rolled out IUC top-up vouchers offering talktime to non-Jio numbers priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100.