Reliance Jio doubles data plans, launches Corona Haarega India Jeetega campaign in fight against coronavirus

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:40 IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday announced its initiatives taken in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The company announced a multi-pronged action plan across verticals including Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries.

Under Jio, RIL announced a “#CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega initiative” which is aimed at helping users stay connected and productive, allowing for remote working, remote learning, remote engagement and remote care.

Here are the series of steps that the company is taking to help mitigate the situation:

Using Microsoft Teams: Reliance Jio said it is combining its “digital capabilities” with Microsoft Teams, the professional messaging and collaboration platform.

Symptom checker: The company has introduced a symptom checker platform that will allow users to check for symptoms from home and also stay up-to-date with the latest updates on the pandemic.

MyGov Corona Helpdesk: Already announced, Indian government in partnership with Jio’s subsidiary and WhatsApp has launched a messaging bot to help users stay informed about the pandemic. This chatbot has been developed by Jio Haptik.

Home broadband service: Reliance Jio is providing Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity at a speed of 10Mbps without any additional charges to the users. It will provide double data across all data plans to all existing JioFiber users.

Jio prepaid plans: Reliance Jio has also announced that it will provide double-data across its 4G data add-on vouchers. It will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost.

In addition to these measures, Jio has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to set up a dedicated 100 bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19. It has also developed an isolation facility at Lodhivali.

Apart from this, the company has partnered with NGOs to provide free meals to people across various cities. It is also donating Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and providing free fuel for all emergency service vehicles used for transporting Covid-19 patients and quarantined people.