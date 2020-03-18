Reliance Jio e-SIM service available for Motorola Razr, new schemes announced

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:29 IST

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced support for e-SIM functionality on Motorola Razr foldable phone. The operator is also offering its double data and double validity on Rs 4,999 annual prepaid plan with the new foldable phone.

It’s worth noting that Motorola’s new Razr foldable phone doesn’t have a physical sim slot and relies on e-SIM for cellular connectivity. e-SIM stands for Embedded-Subscriber Identity Module and is essentially a small chip that supports cellular networks. A handful of phones such as Apple iPhone X, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr come with the e-SIM support. In India, Airtel and Reliance Jio both support e-SIM cellular network.

Reliance Jio offer on Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr users on Reliance Jio network will get an additional one year of unlimited services for free. Under the double data offer, users will 350GB and additional 350GB data without any daily capping, another year of unlimited voice and 700GB data.

Motorola Razr specifications, features

Priced at Rs 124,999, Motorola Razr comes with a clamshell design, reminiscent to the classic flip design of Razr phone. Motorola Razr has a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display with 21:9 aspect ratio when fully opened. It has a 2.7-inch cover screen.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is powered by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The foldable phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C.