Reliance Jio Fiber 1Gbps data plans explained: What consumers get, what competition offers

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:03 IST

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber broadband service. Reliance Jio is offering as many as six Jio Fiber data plans at different price points, data speeds and data quota.

Jio Fiber registrations are currently open and interested users can visit Jio’s website for the same. To get started with Reliance Jio broadband and DTH services, users need to pay Rs 2,500 which includes a security deposit of Rs 1,500 and non-refundable installation charge of Rs 1,000. Jio Fiber connection also comes bundled with a free landline connection.

One of the biggest highlights of Reliance Jio Fiber broadband service is the 1Gbps data speed. The maximum data speed is available through select monthly and annual data plans while the base plan offers up to 100Mbps speed. Let’s take a closer look at Reliance Jio’s 1Gbps data plans and what consumers can get out of it.

Jio Fiber 1Gbps data plans

Jio Fiber 1Gbps data plans are priced at Rs 3,999 (Platinum) and Rs 8,499 (Titanium). The platinum plan comes with 2,500GB data, free voice calls, video calls, zero-latency gaming up to five devices, Norton device security for five devices, VR experience and ‘First Day-First Show’ movies (scheduled to be available next year). Jio Fiber titanium plan also comes with all these offers but with 5000GB data.

Jio Fiber 1Gbps: What consumers get

1Gbps data speeds are best suited for situations like zero lag 4K streaming and gaming. While this is possible even with Jio Fiber’s basic plan priced at Rs 699, 1Gbps will come handy when multiple devices are connected. If there are multiple devices including TVs, smartphones and PCs connected to Jio Wi-Fi, consuming high quality content at the same time will be uninterrupted with 1Gbps.

Jio Fiber’s 1Gbps data speeds will also be applicable to enterprises where multiple workstations are connected. Consumers whose content consumption isn’t this high can opt for lower priced plans.

Jio Fiber 1Gbps vs competition

Reliance Jio isn’t the first company to offer 1Gbps broadband speeds in India. ACT Fibernet also offers 1Gbps data speeds and at a cheaper price of Rs 2,999 with 3000GB of data but only in Chennai. In Delhi, ACT Giga plan is priced at Rs 5,999. Spectra offers the cheapest 1Gbps plans starting at Rs 899 per month. However, the bundled data is pretty low at only 150GB for the base plan.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 13:02 IST