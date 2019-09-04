Reliance Jio Fiber: 5 important things you need to know about Jio set-top-box

tech

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:03 IST

Reliance Jio Fiber will finally launch commercially across India on September 5. Jio’s fiber broadband service promises data speeds up to 1 Gbps and it comes bundled with a slew of features and offers.

Registrations for Jio Fiber are currently underway through the company’s official website. Users simply need to enter their address and contact details for a Jio Fiber connection. Jio is also charging a one-time refundable deposit of Rs 2,500 for the broadband service. Consumers who subscribe to Jio Fiber will get a free landline connection and a digital set-top-box.

Jio’s digital set top box comes with multiple features unlike its regular counterparts. It has support for gaming, VR and MR content, content from OTT platforms and more. Here’s a detailed look at everything you’ll get with Jio set top box.

Gaming

Jio’s set top box comes with support for all gaming controllers. It has a built-in graphics card and supports console gaming. Jio has also promised zero latency gaming with its set top box. At present, Jio set top box supports popular games like FIFA 2019. More games are expected to launch soon as Jio has partnered with companies like Tencent Games and Microsoft.

Premium OTT content

Jio Fiber subscribers will have access to premium content from leading OTT platforms. Jio hasn’t specified which OTT companies it will partner with for content distribution. In addition to this, Jio set top box will support local channels as well. Jio also announced its ‘First Day First Show’ offer which will let consumers watch movies the same day as theatre release. This Jio Fiber offer will go live in mid-2020.

Video calls

Jio set top box is equipped to make group video calls up to four members at once. Jio Fiber users also get free voice calls to any operator (mobile or fixed) in India.

VR and MR content

Jio set top box also supports VR and MR content for different categories like shopping, education and movies. Jio is also slated to launch its Holoboard MR headset developed by Tessarect.

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer

At launch, Jio Fiber users can avail a limited time ‘Welcome Offer’ for annual subscription plans. Through this offer, Jio Fiber users will a 4K set top box and HD or 4K LED TV or home PC for free.

