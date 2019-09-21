Reliance Jio Fiber: 5 things you may have missed about the new broadband service

tech

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:02 IST

Reliance Jio Fiber launched for users across India earlier this month. Jio Fiber comes with its high-speed broadband, free landline connection, digital set-top-box and more.

Jio Fiber data plans start at Rs 699 and goes up to Rs 8,499. Jio Fiber users will get data speeds from 100Mbps up to 1Gbps depending on their recharge plans. The fiber broadband service from Jio also comes with features like gaming, OTT content streaming, mixed reality support and more. While the plans and offers of Jio Fiber are quite clear by now, there are more details about Jio Fiber which users may be unaware of.

Separate Wi-Fi ID for guests

Jio Fiber users can opt to share the Wi-Fi network with guests on a separate ID itself. Guests can login to this ID and use Jio Fiber Wi-Fi. This prevents others from entering or knowing the Wi-Fi password to your Jio Fiber network.

JioWi-Fi Mesh service

‘Jio Wi-Fi Mesh’ service lets multiple users stream high-quality content on different devices at the same time. Users can watch movies on 4K TV, some can play games on their phones, or watch HD content on other devices at the same time. Jio has already promised uninterrupted high-speed internet for cases like these.

Landline or phone as intercom

Jio Fiber customers can connect their landline or smartphone to their society’s reception. Through this, the landline or smartphone can be used as an intercom in the society for any such calls.

Hard drive cloud backup

Jio Fiber users can connect their hard drive to the Jio Home Gateway or the set-top-box and access files from the JioHome app. Here, users will be able to access their photos and videos from the hard drive on their phone or tablet through the JioHome app. It essentially acts as a cloud backup of files stored in the hard drive.

Smartphone as gaming controller

Jio Fiber has already confirmed its digital set-top-box is compatible with all gaming controllers. It also said Jio Fiber users will be able to play popular console titles like FIFA 2019. Another feature of Jio Fiber gaming is that users can connect their smartphone and use it as a gaming controller.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 13:01 IST