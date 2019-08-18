Reliance Jio Fiber: Breaking down data plans, speeds, offers and more

tech

Reliance Jio Fiber is scheduled to launch commercially for all on September 5. Reliance Jio Fiber is the company’s fiber optic broadband service. Jio aims to connect homes across the country with not just high-speed internet but smart home solutions as well.

Once Reliance Jio Fiber goes live on September 5, interested consumers can head to the company’s official website and register for the service. Reliance Jio had announced Jio Fiber (GigaFiber) at its 2018 AGM. It also started beta testing Jio Fiber in select cities across India. At this year’s AGM, Jio announced the commercial launch of Jio Fiber, data plans, offers and more.

Here’s a breakdown of Jio Fiber data plans, speeds, and more.

Reliance Jio Fiber data plans

Reliance Jio Fiber data plans start at Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. Jio hasn’t specified all the plans as yet. What we do know is that the base plan of Jio Fiber priced at Rs 700 will offer 100 Mbps speeds. The most expensive Jio Fiber plan priced at Rs 10,000 will offer 1 Gbps of data speeds.

Jio will also run a limited time ‘Welcome Offer’ for Fiber annual subscription plans. Customers opting for theJio Fiber annual plans will get a 4K set top box and HD or 4K LED TV or home PC for free.

Reliance Jio Fiber offers

Like Reliance Jio’s mobile data plans, Jio Fiber also comes bundled with offers. Jio Fiber subscribers will get free voice calls to any operator in the country. Free Jio calls can be made to mobile and landline connections. Jio Fiber also comes bundled with free subscription to premium OTT services. Jio will also launch its ‘First Day First Show’ offer which will allow Jio Fiber subscribers to watch movies same day as theatre release.

Jio set top box

Jio Fiber subscribers will get a free Jio set top box and landline connection. Jio set top box will allow users to make group video calls, watch OTT content and local channels as well. Jio has partnered with local cable operators for its set top box. Jio Set Box also doubles as a gaming console. It is compatible with all gaming controllers. This set top box also supports VR and MR content.

