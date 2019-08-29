Reliance Jio Fiber commercial roll-out a week away: Round up of data plans, speeds, and how to register

tech

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:58 IST

Reliance Jio Fiber will kick off its commercial services across India on September 5. The telco’s fiber optic broadband service has been in beta testing in select cities for over a year now. With Jio Fiber, the company aims to connect homes with not just high-speed internet but smart solutions as well.

Reliance Jio Fiber will commercially launch on September 5. Interested users can start registering for the service from Reliance Jio’s official website. The ‘GigaFiber’ service was first announced at Jio’s 2018 Annual General Meeting. The company unveiled more details on Jio Fiber at this year’s AGM. Here’s a breakdown of Jio Fiber data plans, offers and features.

Jio Fiber data plans

Reliance Jio has so far announced only two data plans for its broadband service. Jio Fiber data plans will start at Rs 700 which will offer 100 Mbps speeds. The most premium Jio Fiber plan is priced at Rs 10,000 which offers up to 1 Gbps speeds.

During launch, interested users can opt for the limited time ‘Welcome Offer’ for annual subscription plans. With this, consumers will get a 4K set top box and HD or 4K LED TV or home PC for free.

Jio set top box

Jio is offering its set top box along with the Jio Fiber connection for free. Jio set top box comes bundled with features for users to make group video calls, stream OTT content and local channels as well. Jio has already partnered with local cable operators so that consumers can switch to the traditional TV. In addition to this, Jio set top box can also be used for gaming, VR and MR. It is also compatible with all gaming controllers.

Jio Fiber offers

Jio Fiber users will get access to free voice calls to any operator in the country. Also, free calls are valid for both mobile and landline connections. Jio Fiber service also gives free access to premium OTT platforms. The telco hasn’t specified which OTT services as yet. Jio is also slated to launch its ‘First Day First Show’ offer which will let Jio Fiber users watch movies the same day as theatre release.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:45 IST