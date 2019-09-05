Reliance Jio Fiber commercial roll-out: Full data plans, set-top-box details to be announced today

tech

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:10 IST

Reliance Jio Fiber optic fiber-based broadband service commercially launches in India today. Reliance Jio will also announce full data plans and other details of its broadband and DTH services.

Reliance Jio first unveiled its fiber broadband service at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2018. The telco started running a beta trial of Jio Fiber (GigaFiber) from August 15 in select cities. Jio charged a refundable deposit of Rs 2,500 for its Jio Fiber service.

Under the beta testing, Jio Fiber users received 100 Mbps data speeds with 100GB of data for 90 days. Once this much data was exhausted users could get an additional top-up of 40GB data. The telco plans to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in 1,600 towns with its Jio Fiber service. Jio also aims to power three levels of users starting with home, small businesses and large enterprises.

Reliance Jio has promised to offer data plans priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. The base plan will come with 100Mbps data speeds. Reliance Jio will also offer a ‘Welcome Offer’ for users who opt for Jio Fiber annual plans. Customers will be eligible for a free HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K Jio set-top box.

The set-top-box will allow users to access popular OTT platforms as well as live TV channels. The set-top-box will also be capable of video calling and even gaming. The company said Jio set-top-box is “at par with the best in the world” in terms of graphic performance and will deliver “zero latency.” Reliance Jio will also launch a ‘First Day First Show’ which allow users to watch a movie on their TV screens on the same day of their release.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:09 IST