Home / Tech / Reliance Jio Fiber data vouchers launched, priced between Rs 101 and Rs 4,001

Reliance Jio Fiber data vouchers launched, priced between Rs 101 and Rs 4,001

Reliance Jio has launched new data vouchers for its subscribers. These data vouchers help users get additional data on top of their existing plans.

tech Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Reliance Jio launches new data vouchers for Fiber users
Reliance Jio has introduced new data vouchers for its Jio Fiber broadband users in the country. The data vouchers allow subscribers to increase the data availability on their existing plans.

Reliance Jio is offering these data vouchers between Rs 101 and Rs 4,001. The company is offering as many as six vouchers priced at Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001.

With Rs 101 data voucher, users get additional 20GB data whereas Rs 251 voucher gives 55GB additional data. For Rs 501, you can get 125GB additional data. For Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,001, Jio Fiber subscribers get 275GB and 650GB data respectively. The most expensive Rs 4,001 data voucher gives 2TB additional data.

According to Telecomtalkinfo, these data vouchers don’t help extend the validity of the existing plan or offer data roll-over like other broadband players such as Spectra and You Broadband offer.

The website notes that the validity of these vouchers will be equivalent to the JioFiber plan subscribed by a user. Jio Fiber users can get these data vouchers through My Jio application or the company’s website after logging in with their Jio Fiber account.

Reliance Jio Fiber is available in bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium tiers. The base plan is priced at Rs 699 and offers 100Mbps speed with 500GB+200GB data extra. The most expensive Jio Fiber titanium plan is available for Rs 8,499. Under this offer, users get unlimited data up to 5,000GB with 1Gbps speed.

