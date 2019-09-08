Reliance Jio Fiber: Everything you need to know about the new broadband service

tech

Reliance Jio Fiber is finally out of beta. The optic fiber-based broadband service commercially launched for everyone on September 5. The company also announced complete data plans, offers, pricing and other important details for Reliance Jio Fiber. The broadband service offers data speeds up to 1Gbps with premium plans. The base monthly data plan starts at Rs 699 and offers 100GB data and up to 100Mbps speed.

Reliance Jio Fiber Data Plans



Reliance Jio Fiber is available through as many as six data plans: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Customers can get these as monthly data plans or longer-term plans like for three months or annual. Let’s take a look at the monthly data plans.

Bronze: Available for Rs 699, Reliance Jio Fiber’s base plan offers 100GB+50GB monthly data with speeds up to 100Mbps. The plan comes bundled with free voice calls, TV video calling/conferencing (worth Rs 1,200 per year), zero-latency gaming (worth Rs 1,200 per year), content sharing, Norton’s device security (up to 5 devices, worth Rs 999 per year), and three months of JioCinema, JioSaavn, and three months of OTT apps.

Silver: The plan is available for Rs 849 and comes with 200GB monthly data and 200GB extra data. Users get the same up to 100Mbps data speeds. The Silver plan comes with the same benefits as the Bronze plan.

Gold: Priced at Rs 1,249, Jio Fiber consumers get 250Mbps data speed. The monthly data quota is 500GB along with 250GB extra data. As far as freebies go, it has the same free voice calls, TV video conferencing, zero-latency gaming, content sharing, device security and access to Jio and OTT apps.

Diamond: Available for Rs 2,499, this Jio Fiber monthly data plan offers up to 500Mbps data speed. The monthly data quota is 1,250GB along with 250GB extra data. The plan comes with additional benefits such as VR headset, first-day first show movies, and special sports content.

Platinum: This Jio Fiber plan is available for Rs 3,999 per month. The plan offers 1Gbps speed with 2,500GB monthly data. The plan has the base offers and additional benefits.

Platinum: Available for Rs 8,499 per month, Jio Fiber customers get 1Gbps data speed along with 5,000GB monthly data. The plan comes with all the base and premium offers.

Reliance Jio Fiber Annual Data Plans

Reliance Jio users can convert all the above-mentioned plans into longer-term plans. Under a Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio Fiber customers get Jio Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000), and 4K set-top-box (worth Rs 6,400). Users get more premium bundles with the higher tier Jio Fiber plans.

The Bronze JioForever annual data plan is available for Rs 8,388 and comes with Muse 2 6W Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,999. To get a free HD TV, Jio Fiber users will need to get the Gold JioForever annual plan which is priced at Rs 31,176. For the free 4K TV (43-inch), customers will need to get the Titanium JioForever plan which is priced at Rs 101,988.

How to apply for Reliance Jio Fiber

If you want to get a new Jio Fiber broadband connection, you will need to register at the company’s official registration website. The process is quite simple as you need to enter your phone number, home address, and email ID. Confirm the registration via the OTP you receive on your phone. Soon you will get a call from Reliance Jio representative for the installation of Jio Fiber broadband.

Installation Fee, fine print

Apart from the monthly or annual data plan you’ve subscribers, you will have to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,500. The fee includes a security deposit (refundable) of Rs 1,500 and non-refundable installation fee of Rs 1,000.

Note that the GST is additional on all the plans. The additional data bundle is available for six months as part of the company’s introductory offer.

“For gaming, device security, home networking, VR experience, video content services, provided by RCITPL (a platform service company) and TV video calling and conferencing, subscribers need to purchase compatible devices,” according to Reliance Jio’s terms and conditions.

