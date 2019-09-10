Reliance Jio Fiber: Get free TV with these broadband data plans

tech

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:48 IST

Reliance Jio last week announced the commercial launch of its Jio Fiber broadband service in India. The company is offering as many six tiers of data plans with data speeds varying from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. One of the biggest features of Reliance Jio Fiber is the free TV offer.

Reliance Jio hasn’t yet disclosed the full specifications and brand of free TVs it is bundling with Jio Fiber. The company, however, has confirmed the screen size, resolution and original retail price of the TVs. Note that free TV is available through select annual data plans, known as JioForever plans. Let’s take a look at the Jio Fiber data plans that offer free TVs.

Gold JioForever annual plan: Available for Rs 31,176 per year, this is the basic annual plan to get the free TV. Reliance Jio Fiber is offering an HD TV with a 24-inch display. The company claims the TV is worth Rs 12,990. The plan is bundled with Jio Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000), and 4K set-top-box (worth Rs 6,400). Users also get access to key OTT apps. Users get 250Mbps of data speed.

Diamond JioForever annual plan: Priced at Rs 29,998, this Reliance Jio Fiber also offers the same 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990. The plan is clubbed with Home Gateway and 4K set-top-box. Unlike the Gold plan, Diamond JioForever annual plan offers 500Mbps data speeds.

Platinum JioForever annual plan: This Jio Fiber plan costs Rs 47,988 per year. Users get a free HD TV with a 32-inch screen with this plan. Jio claims the TV is worth Rs 22,990. The plan also comes with the same Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000, and 4K set-top-box worth Rs 6,400. Users get 1Gbps of data speed with this data plan.

Titanium JioForever annual plan: At Rs 101,988, this is the most expensive annual Jio Fiber plan. The company is bundling a free 43-inch 4K TV worth Rs 44,990 with the plan. Just like other data plans, Jio is also bundling Home Gateway and 4K set-top-box. Jio is offering 1Gbps of data speed with the Titanium JioForever annual plan.

Note that the GST is additional on all these data plans.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:45 IST