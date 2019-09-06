Reliance Jio Fiber: How to apply for new connection, registration process, data plans, prices and more

tech

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:10 IST

Reliance Jio on Thursday revealed full data plans and offers of its optic fiber broadband service. Jio Fiber broadband monthly plans start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499. The telco is also offering annual subscription plans of Jio Fiber.

Jio Fiber broadband service comes bundled with offers and freebies depending on the plan users choose. Overall, every Jio Fiber user will get a free landline connection and digital set-top-box. Jio is also offering free voice calls, group video calls, home security and Norton security for up to five devices. Jio Fiber plans also come bundled with VR content and premium content.

Here’s a detailed look at how to get started with Jio Fiber.

Jio Fiber registration process and charges

Interested users can head to Reliance Jio’s website and register for Jio Fiber service. Details required for Jio Fiber registration include home address, contact details and OTP for verification. Charges for Jio Fiber installation include a one-time payment of Rs 2,500. This includes a security deposit of Rs 1,500 and non-refundable installation fee of Rs 1,000.

Jio Fiber monthly data plans

Jio Fiber’s base plan priced at Rs 699 offers 100GB data with up to 100Mbps speed. The second plan is priced at Rs 849 offering up to 100Mbps speed but with 200GB data. Jio Fiber at a slightly higher 250Mbps speed with 500GB data is priced at Rs 1,299.

Then there’s Jio Fiber offered at 500Mbps speed with 1250GB data priced at Rs 2,499. Jio Fiber 1Gbps plans are priced at Rs 3,999 with 2500GB data and Rs 8,499 with 5000GB data.

Jio Fiber annual data plans

All Jio Fiber monthly plans can be converted into annual plans. Jio is also running a limited time ‘Welcome Offer’ for its annual plans bundled with free 4K set-top-box, Bluetooth speaker, HD TV and Jio Home Gateway. The bronze and silver plans priced at Rs 699 and Rs 849 get Muse 2 and Thump 2 Bluetooth speakers respectively. Jio Fiber gold, diamond and platinum plans get a free HD TV. The titanium Jio Fiber plan comes with a free 4K TV.

Jio Fiber existing customers

Existing Jio Fiber customers will be contacted by the company for upgrading the service. Jio advises users to download MyJio app as representatives will get in touch through this app. Once the desired Jio Fiber plan is selected, a digital set-top-box will be delivered to the customer.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:04 IST