Reliance Jio Fiber: How to register for the new broadband service

Reliance Jio Fiber, optic fiber-based broadband service, is scheduled to commercially roll out on September 5. Set to compete with Airtel’s V-Fiber and Xstream DTH services, Reliance Jio Fiber will be available to users with multiple data plans, ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. The base plan will offer up to 100Mbps data speeds.

How to apply for a Jio Fiber connection?

To get a Jio Fiber connection, users need to visit the official registration website. Here, users need to provide the address where they want the new connection. Next, enter your full name, mobile number, and email ID. Verify the registration through the OTP sent to the phone number you’ve provided. Reliance Jio sales representative will soon connect with you for the installation of the Jio Fiber connection.

Documents, fee

Customers will need to have an original Aadhaar card or any original proof of identification and proof of address.

Track the activation

After you’ve submitted the documents, customers will receive a confirmation call for installation appointment. Reliance Jio says the total time taken to install and activate the connection is roughly 2 hours from the time engineer visits your home. Users, however, can track the status of the installation through this link.

Data plans, price and more

Reliance Jio will anounce full details of Jio Fiber services on September 5. Currently, Reliance Jio is running a Limited Preview Offer under which users get up to 100Mbps of data speeds and complimentary access to Jio’s premium applications. Users have to pay a security deposit (refundable) of 2,500 for the ONT device.

