Reliance Jio Fiber impact: Airtel launches Xstream platform with new streaming stick, set-top-box

tech

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:07 IST

Airtel on Monday announced the launch of ‘Airtel Xstream” platform in India. The new platform will deliver all th top OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video under one roof.

The platform will be available through a revamped Xstream mobile app and on web. Airtel also launched Xstream stick and Xstream Box set-top-box.

Airtel Xstream stick runs on Android 8.0 and offers plug and play experience on TV screens, similar to Amazon’s Fire TV stick. The stick comes with built-in Chromecast and is powered by a1.6Ghz processor.

Airtel Xstream stick is priced at Rs 3,999. Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary access to content subscription plan on Airtel Xstream stick. Other customers get free access to the content for the first 30 days and will need to subscribe to a Rs 999 annual plan.

Airtel Xstream stick is available online exclusively via Flipkart.com. The stick will be available through select offline stores as well.

Airtel Xstream Box brings live TV channels as well as OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Airtel store. The box is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes with a complimentary one year subscription worth Rs 999 to all the Xstream app content in addition to one month to a HD DTH pack. Existing Airtel Digital TV customers can upgrade to the set-top-box at a price of Rs 2,249. The set-top-box is available online via Airtel.in, Flipkart and Amazon.

The announcement comes ahead of Reliance Jio’s commercial roll-out of Jio Fiber broadband service in India. Reliance Jio will offer different broadband plans priced between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000. The base plan will offer 100Mbps of data speeds.

Reliance Jio is also offering a set-top-box which will allow users to access live TV channels as well as OTT apps. The set-top-box will also be capable of running graphic-intensive games and multi-party video conferencing. Jio will offer free 4K set-top-box and HD or 4K LED TV to customers with select annual Jio Fiber data plans.

Reliance Jio will next year launch ‘First Day First Show’ under which Jio Fiber users will be able to watch a movie on the same day of their release. The service will be available in the mid-2020.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 13:50 IST