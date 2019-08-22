Reliance Jio Fiber impact: Tata Sky, Airtel launch new offers for broadband users

tech

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:08 IST

With Reliance Jio Fiber set to roll-out on September 5, rival broadband players are looking to retain subscribers with new offers and deals. Tata Sky is reportedly offering additional months usage to select subscribers. Airtel has also introduced 1000GB additional data on its premium broadband plan. Let’s take a look at the two offers.

Tata Sky

Tata Sky has introduced 12 months of extra broadband usage to subscribers who avail the company’s 18 months unlimited plans. For instance, Taka Sky broadband customer with Rs 17,982 unlimited plan will get a free router, free installation, data roll-over, and data speeds of 10Mbps. These unlimited 18-months plans are priced up to Rs 35,082 with data speeds up to 100Mbps. Tata Sky has similar additional months offers on unlimited plans of 4-months, 6-months, 8-months, and 12-months. Note that these offers are available in select circles. Check the official website for the availability of the scheme in your area.

Airtel V-Fiber

Airtel has increased additional data limit on its select V-Fiber postpaid broadband plans. It is offering 1,000GB bonus data to customers subscribing to its Rs 1,599 plan. The bonus data is valid for up to six months. Apart from additional bonus data, customers get 600GB broadband monthly data, speeds up to 100Mbps, and one-month validity. This also includes Amazon and Netflix (limited time) subscription. Airtel is offering increased 500GB bonus data on Rs 1,099 plan whereas the Rs 799 plan now gives 200GB bonus data. The two bonus data offers are also valid for six months.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio last week officially announced the commercial launch of its Jio Fiber services in India. Reliance Jio hasn’t yet revealed its data plans for Jio Fiber but confirmed it will start at Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000 per month. The data speeds will also vary with the base plan offering up to 100Mbps connectivity. Apart from the broadband service, Reliance Jio will also launch new hardware including a Mixed Reality headset and a gaming-streaming capable set-top-box for Fiber users.

Ahead of the launch, Airtel is already working on new products and services to counter Reliance Jio. According to reports, Airtel will soon launch an Android set-top-box with premium features such as HD channels and OTT platforms. Airtel also plans to bundle a TV with the set-top-box for premium subscribers.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 16:08 IST