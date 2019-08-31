Reliance Jio Fiber latest updates: First look at set-top-box, free 2 months offer

tech

Aug 31, 2019

Reliance Jio’s long-awaited Jio Fiber broadband service is set to commercially launch in India on September 5. At its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio revealed Jio Fiber services will be available to users at a starting price of Rs 700 with 100Mbps data speeds. The company also showcased set-top-box and Mixed Reality headset among other new products.

With just less than a week remaining for the commercial launch, Jio Fiber set-top-box images have surfaced online. Posted by DreamDTH, a blue colour set-top-box is seen with Jio sticker on the top panel. The hybrid set-top-box features an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and two USB ports.

According to the website, the Jio Fiber DTH UI is highly similar to TataSky’s and offers channels as per the recent TRAI regulations. The Jio Fiber set-top-box comes with a voice-enabled remote which allows users to switch between live TV channels and OTT platforms through voice commands, according to the website. The remote also has number pads, volume and channel navigation buttons, and a dedicated cinema button. Just like some other DTH remotes, the Jio Fiber TV remote will also let you control TV.

Here’s what Jio Fiber’s set-top-box might look like ( Dreamdth )

Reliance at its AGM had said the set-top-box will also be capable of gaming, VR and MR. It is also compatible with all gaming controllers. Users can make multi-party video calls with the box as well.

Reliance Jio had also introduced a ‘Welcome Offer’ for annual subscription plans. With this, subscribers will be eligible for a free 4K set-top-box and HD or 4K LED TV or home PC.

Separately, Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to launch its Jio Fiber services with first two months free access to existing users. It is worth noting that Jio had been running a beta trial of its Jio Fiber, erstwhile known as JioGigaFiber, with a select number of users. Under the preview offer, Reliance Jio offered up to 100Mbps free data (50Mbps via Wi-Fi). The company offers the ONT device for Rs 2,500 (refundable). The company is still accepting new Jio Fiber on its official registration website.

