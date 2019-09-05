Reliance Jio Fiber launch: Here’s what rival Airtel V-Fiber is offering to broadband users

tech

Reliance Jio will announce full details of its broadband service ‘Jio Fiber’ later today. Announced at Reliance’s annual general meeting last year, Jio Fiber has been available to select users as part of the beta trial. Last month, Reliance Jio announced the commercial launch of its Fiber service with data plans starting at Rs 700 with 100Mbps data speeds. Reliance Jio Fiber will compete with Airtel’s V-Fiber broadband service.

Airtel V-Fiber broadband service features high-quality W-Fi modem and faster HD video streaming. Airtel currently offers as many as four V-Fiber data plans. Let’s take a look at all the broadband plans.

Basic: Airtel is offering up to 100GB data per month with up to 40Mbps speeds. The plan comes with unlimited local/STD calls, Airtel Xstream, and includes Airtel Thanks benefit. Airtel is bundling 200GB bonus data with the plan. This basic V-Fiber plan is available for Rs 799 per month.

Entertainment: Available at a monthly rental of Rs 1,099, Airtel offers up to 300GB data with up to 100Mbps speeds. Users get complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream. Airtel is bundling 500GB bonus data and unlimited local and STD calls with this plan.

Premium: Available at Rs 1,599 monthly rental, Airtel is giving up to 600GB data with up to 300Mbps speed, and unlimited local and STD calls. The company has also bundled Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream with this plan. Users can also get 1,000GB bonus data with this plan.

VIP: The most expensive V-Fiber plan is priced at Rs 1,999 per month. Users get unlimited internet, up to 100Mbps data speed, and unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel is also bundling Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream with the VIP V-Fiber data plan.

Note that free Amazon Prime is available for one year while Netflix is free for three months.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio said it will offer different data plans between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000. The company will offer a maximum speed of 1Gbps with select plans while the base plan will offer 100Mbps data speed. Other highlights of Reliance Jio Fiber include complimentary access to OTT apps, free voice calls, and cheaper international calling packs.

