Reliance Jio Fiber launch updates: Complete data plans, price and more

Reliance Jio is set announce its Jio Fiber broadband plans later today. The company will offer multiple data plans under its Jio Fiber service ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000. The company has promised to offer 100Mbps data speeds with the base plan and up to 1Gbps with premium data plans. Reliance Jio is also bundling free voice calls with its new broadband service in India.

Reliance Jio Fiber: Existing users

Reliance Jio had been running a beta trial of its Jio Fiber service. Under the ‘Preview Offer’, Reliance Jio offered users up to 100Mbps free data. Existing Jio users will be migrated to the new postpaid plans announced by the telco. For the migration process, Jio will get in touch with the existing users.

Reliance Jio Fiber: What users get

Consumers who subscribe to Reliance Jio Fiber will get a digital set-top-box and landline connection for free. Jio is also offering free voice calls to any operator (mobile or fixed) in the country. Jio Fiber users can also buy unlimited international calling pack for the US and Canada priced at Rs 500 per month.

Reliance Jio Fiber: Offers

Reliance Jio will run a limited time ‘Welcome Offer’ for users who subscribe to the annual plans. Through this offer, Jio Fiber users will get a 4K set top box and HD or 4K LED TV or home PC for free. Jio will also launch its ‘First Day First Show’ offer next year which will let Jio Fiber users watch movies the same day as theatre release.

Reliance Jio Fiber: How to register

Interested users can register for Jio Fiber through Reliance Jio’s official website. The process requires users to first add their home address, contact details and verify through an OTP. Once the registration process is complete, a Reliance Jio sales representative will connect with you for the installation of the Jio Fiber connection.

Reliance Jio Fiber: Set-top-box

Reliance Jio Fiber comes bundled with a digital set-top-box Jio set-top-box is compatible with gaming, MR and VR content, OTT platforms and local channels as well. Jio set-top-box can be used for VR and MR content in different categories such as shopping and education. Jio set-top-box is also compatible with all gaming controllers and will support console games like FIFA 2019.

Jio said its set-top-box will broadcast channels from local cable operators (LCO). Jio has already partnered with LCOs like Hathway and DEN.

Reliance Jio Fiber was first announced at the company’s AGM last year. The telco has been running a beta trial for Jio Fiber (then GigaFiber) since August 15 in select cities. Jio announced more details of its Jio Fiber service at its recently held AGM 2019.

