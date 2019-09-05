Reliance Jio Fiber launched: Complete data plans, price, features, and more

tech

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber optic-fiber based broadband service. The telecom giant aims to reach 20 million households and 15 million business establishments across 1,600 towns with its new Jio Fiber broadband service. Reliance Jio is also bundling free landline calls, complimentary access to OTT platforms, and free set-top-box as part of its introductory offers for Reliance Jio Fiber.

Reliance Jio has categorized its Jio Fiber plans into following: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium.

Reliance Jio’s base plan starts at Rs 699 and goes up to Rs 8,499. The base plan offers 100Mbps speed and 100GB+50GB extra data with free voice calls, TV video calling and conferencing. The second plan is priced at Rs 849 and offers 100Mbps data speeds and 200GB+200GB extra data along with the same calling and conferencing benefits.

The Rs 1,299 monthly plan offers 250Mbps data speed with 500GB+250GB extra monthly data. The Rs 2,499 monthly plan has 500Mbps data speed with 1250GB+250GB extra data. Under Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 data plans, users get 2,500GB and 5,000GB data respectively at 1Gbps data speeds.

Jio Fiber users need to make one-time payment of Rs 2,500 for the installation of this broadband service. This includes Rs 1,500 security deposit and Rs 1,000 non-refundable installation.

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio has also announced a Welcome Offer for Jio Forever annual plans. Under Jio Forever annual plans, users will get the following - Jio Home Gateway, Jio 4K Set Top Box, Television Set (in Gold plan and above), and subscription to OTT apps.

How to register/apply for Reliance Jio Fiber

Interested customers apply and register for Jio Fiber through the company’s official registration website. The process involves providing your phone number, email ID and home address. Confirm the registration through the OTP which you receive on your phone. Once the registration process is complete, a Reliance Jio sales representatives will connect with you to facilitate the installation of Jio Fiber broadband service.

