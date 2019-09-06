Reliance Jio Fiber launched: Four important details that are yet to be revealed

tech

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:48 IST

Reliance Jio Fiber is finally here. The long-awaited broadband service commercially launched on Thursday with as many as three six data plans priced between Rs 699 per month to Rs 8,499 per month. The company has now revealed complete data plans, bundled offers and price points. Reliance Jio, however, hasn’t yet revealed a few important details of its Jio Fiber service. Let’s take a look at what we still don’t know about the Jio Fiber service.

DTH set-top-box specifications

Reliance Jio at its annual general meeting (AGM) also introduced TV DTH services. The company had said that the Jio Fiber set-top-box will be capable of streaming high resolution videos and games and is also compatible with all major gaming controllers. The set-top-box will also run VR and AR content. The company, however, hasn’t yet disclose the full specifications of its set-top-box. Though a recent leak revealed the set-top-box has an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and two USB ports. The bundled remote, also confirmed by Jio, comes with a dedicated voice button along with usual volume and number pads.

Third-party OTT apps

Reliance Jio had said Jio Fiber will be bundled with all major and popular OTT platforms in India. The company’s Thursday announcement, however, doesn’t reveal which apps it will be bundling other than its own JioCinema and JioSaavn streaming apps. Rival Airtel bundles Amazon Prime, Netflix and ZEE5 among other OTT apps with its select data plans.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Fiber 1Gbps data plans explained

TV brand, specifications

Free TV is also one of the biggest highlights of the Reliance Jio Fiber launch. The company is offering a 24-inch HD TV with Gold and Diamond JioForever annual data plans. With Platinum and Titanium JioForever annual data plans, users get 32-inch HD TV and 43-inch 4K TV respectively. Reliance Jio hasn’t yet revealed the brand and full specifications of the bundled TV.

ALSO READ: Here’s your complete guide to Reliance Jio Fiber broadband service

AR, VR, MR content, hardware

Reliance Jio Fiber is supposed to provide a range of Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality content. The company has already unveiled a Holoboard MR headset. Jio is likely to provide more details about the MR and related content in the coming days.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:35 IST