Home / Tech / Reliance Jio Fiber migration plan for preview users launched:Check data, other benefits

Reliance Jio Fiber migration plan for preview users launched:Check data, other benefits

Reliance Jio wants preview users to switch to the commercial plans. Here are full details of the new migration plan for Jio Fiber users.

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Reliance Jio Fiber migration plan for preview users launched
Reliance Jio has quietly launched a new plan for Jio Fiber customers who are still using the preview offer. Dubbed as ‘migration plan’, Reliance Jio aims to bring users of its beta service to the commercial plans it launched earlier this year.

Reliance Jio Fiber’s new migration plan is valid for seven days. According to Gadgets360, users will have the option to switch to the official Jio Fiber plans or unsubscribe the network altogether.

With the Reliance Jio Fiber migration scheme, preview customers are eligible for 50GB data for seven days. Users get data speeds at 100Mbps. Post exhaustion of the data, speed is throttled to 1Mbps. According to the report, users will receive an SMS notification to alert about the activation of the migration plan.

Note that the migration plan is available for free to Jio Fiber customers.

Reliance Jio halted the preview scheme it had launched last year as part of the beta trial. The company in November this year stopped enrolling new users in the preview offer.

Reliance Jio’s preview scheme is very different from the Jio Fiber commercial plans. For instance, Reliance Jio Fiber users were eligible for 100Mbps data speeds with up to 1.1TB (FUP) every month. The company charged Rs 2,500 (refundable security deposit) for the installation and ONT device setup.

The commercial plans, however, are available in as many as six tiers - bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium tiers. The base plan is available for Rs 699 and features 100Mbps speed with 500GB+200GB data extra. The most expensive Jio Fiber titanium plan costs Rs 8,499 per month. Under this plan, users get unlimited data up to 5,000GB with 1Gbps speed.

2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yediyurappa says compensation after inquiry
Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report
Google Pay users, here’s how you can deal with UPI fraudsters
Jingle bells along LoC, soldiers spread Christmas cheer
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh?
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
