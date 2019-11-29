Reliance Jio Fiber new Rs 351, Rs 199 prepaid plans launched: Here’s all you need to know

tech

Reliance Jio has introduced two new prepaid plans for its Jio Fiber broadband. The new Jio Fiber plans are also the cheapest ones introduced so far by the telco. Jio Fiber launched with multiple prepaid plans starting at Rs 699 per month offering up to 100Mbps data speeds.

Jio Fiber’s new prepaid plans include a monthly Rs 351 recharge plan and a weekly Rs 199 recharge plan according to an official note by Reliance Jio (via NDTV Gadgets). Under the Jio Fiber Rs 351 plan, subscribers will get 50GB data with up to 10Mbps speeds. After the allotted 50GB data is exhausted, internet speed comes down to 1Mbps but with unlimited data.

In addition to this, the Jio Fiber Rs 351 plan also comes bundled with free local and STD calls and TV video calling. This Jio Fiber plan can also be purchased at once for 3 months, 6 months, 1 year and 2 years as well.

As for the Rs 199 Jio Fiber plan, consumers get unlimited data at 100Mbps speed. Included with this weekly prepaid plan is unlimited voice calling (local and STD) and complimentary TV video calling. While this Jio Fiber plan sounds more exciting it has a short validity of 7 days.

Also, the Rs 351 Jio Fiber plan will cost Rs 415 after GST and the weekly plan will be available at Rs 235. These Jio Fiber plans also do not come with one time charge and installation charges of Rs 2.500. The latest Jio Fiber plans are in addition to the existing array of prepaid plans priced between Rs 699 and Rs 8,499. Jio Fiber plans come bundled with freebies like TV video calling, voice calls, zero-latency gaming, home networking, Norton device security, VR content and subscription to popular OTT platforms as well.