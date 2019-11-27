Reliance Jio Fiber preview offer disabled for new users: Report

tech

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:56 IST

Ahead of the commercial launch, Reliance Jio had introduced a preview Fiber scheme under which select broadband users could participate in the beta trial. With the Jio Fiber commercially launched, Reliance Jio has reportedly stopped offering the preview to new broadband users.

Reliance Jio Fiber’s ‘preview offer’ was very different from the official plans. Under the preview offer, Reliance Jio Fiber users received 100Mbps speeds with up to 1.1TB (FUP) every month. The company charged Rs 2,500 (refundable security deposit) for the installation and ONT device setup. Users also got access to Reliance Jio’s premium apps like JioCinema and JioMusic. Customers didn’t need to pay any monthly charges under the beta trial.

According to Telecomtalkinfo, Reliance Jio is now shifting these Jio Fiber users to the official paid plans. The website points out users were able to sign up for Jio Fiber preview offer even after the launch of commercial plans.

Reliance Jio Fiber is available in six tiers, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium. The base plan is available for Rs 699 while the most premium plan costs Rs 8,499 per month. The plans also differ in terms of data speeds.

For instance, the Rs 699 plan gives 100Mbps data speed, 100+50GB extra data with free voice calls, TV video calling and conferencing. Under Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 data plans, users get 2,500GB and 5,000GB data respectively at 1Gbps data speeds.