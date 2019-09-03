Reliance Jio Fiber roll-out soon: How to register, data plans, set-top-box and more

tech

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:18 IST

Reliance Jio Fiber will commercially launch across India on September. The telco’s fibre broadband service will offer data speeds up to 1 Gbps with multiple freebies for consumers.

Reliance Jio announced ‘GigaFiber’ service at last year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). It also began trial runs of Jio Fiber in select cities. At this year’s AGM, the company announced more details of its Jio Fiber service and bundled offers. Interested consumers can start registering for Jio Fiber service ahead of its commercial launch.

Jio Fiber: How to register

Go to Reliance Jio’s website and select Jio Fiber.

Enter your full address and pin it on the map.

Fill the next form with your full name, mobile number and email ID.

Next, enter the OTP and submit.

Reliance Jio is currently charging a refundable deposit amount of Rs 2,500. As for the Jio Fiber subscription plans, the lowest is priced at Rs 700 which offers 100 Mbps data speeds. Jio also announced its most expensive plan for Jio Fiber which will be available at Rs 10,000. This yearly subscription Jio Fiber plan will offer 1 Gbps data speed.

Jio will also launch its ‘First Day First Show’ offer sometime next year. This offer will give Jio Fiber users access to movies same day as theatre release. Jio Fiber users will get a free landline connection and a set top box with this service. Jio will also run a limited time ‘Welcome Offer’ for annual subscription plans. Customers who opt for this will get a free 4K set top box and HD or 4K LED TV or home PC.

Jio set top box comes with features like VR and MR compatibility, gaming and more. Users will be able to make group video calls, stream from popular OTT platforms and local channels through Jio set top box. Jio set top box is also compatible with all gaming controllers. The telco will also launch its Jio Holoboard for VR and MR content.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 17:08 IST