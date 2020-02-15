Reliance Jio Fiber tops Netflix ISP speed test for the first time after its commercial launch

tech

Netflix has released the January ISP speed test results for India. The leaderboard shows Jio Giga Fiber going up a spot higher with 3.63 Mbps data speeds. Jio launched its fiber broadband service in India last September.

According to Netflix’s ISP speed test, Jio Fiber managed to beat 7 Star Digital but with a very close shave. 7 Star Digital ranked second with 3.62 Mbps speeds. The list continues with Spectra at 3.50 Mbps, Airtel at 3.48 and Vodafone-backed You Broadband at 3.41. The data speeds might appear surprising for some but this is because of how Netflix measures it.

“The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of prime time Netflix performance on particular ISPs (internet service providers) around the globe, and not a measure of overall performance for other services/data that may travel across the specific ISP network,” Netflix writes on its site.

Netflix ISP speed test results for January. ( Netflix )

Jio Fiber saw a dip in its speeds from April 2019 before which it was leading the Netflix ISP speed test. It has since trickled down to fifth position and fluctuated in between the top five ranks. It finally managed to climb up the top spot last month. It is worth noting that till August 2019, Jio Fiber was in its testing stage and available to select users in beta.

Among the broadband service providers, Jio Fiber and Spectra offer only networks. In comparison, 7 Star Digital offers fiber, cable and wireless networks as well. Airtel also offers fiber broadband service along with DSL. As for You Broadband, it comes in fiber and cable options.