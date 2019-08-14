Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel: Broadband data plans, speed, and price compared

tech

Reliance Jio Fiber, erstwhile known as JioGigaFiber will be open for all users starting September 5. Reliance Jio hasn’t revealed full tariff plans yet but gave a preview of what to expect from Jio Fiber broadband services. Reliance Jio Fiber data plans will start at Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000 per month. The base Rs 700 Jio Fiber plan will offer up to 100Mbps data speed. Reliance Jio will also bundle set-top-box and fixed-line calling service with its Fiber services.

Jio Fiber data plans, at least the base plan, isn’t as aggressively priced as it did with Jio mobile broadband in late 2016. Jio Fiber’s Rs 700 base plan is set to compete with Airtel’s base plan which is priced at Rs 799. Let’s take a closer look at Airtel’s current broadband plans.

Airtel offers as many as four fiber-based broadband plans priced up to Rs 1,999. Airtel’s Rs 799 plan offers up to 40Mbps of speed, much lower than Jio’s promised 100Mbps of speed. Airtel is giving 100GB data with up to 200GB bonus data for up to six months. Like Reliance Jio, Airtel is also giving unlimited local and STD calls with its broadband service. The plan also includes free access to Airtel’s TV Premium service. Reliance Jio has announced it will offer a Rs 500 pack for international calling to the US and Canada.

Airtel’s Rs 1,099 plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls and up to 100Mbps speed. The plan features 300GB broadband data and up to 500GB bonus data for up to six months. The Rs 1,599 plan offers the same unlimited local and STD calls, 600GB broadband data, up to 1,000GB bonus data for up to six months, and up to 300Mbps data speeds (also the maximum peak speed from Airtel). Both Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,599 plans are bundled with data roll-over facility and Airtel Thanks Benefits.

The premium Rs 1,999 data plan offers up to 100Mbps of data speed, unlimited broadband data, and unlimited local and STD calls. The plan, however, misses out on the bonus data and data roll-over facilities. The company offers Airtel Thanks benefits.

Reliance Jio at its AGM 2019 said that the company will bundle subscriptions to premium OTT platforms. It also introduced a ‘Welcome Offer’ to give free HD or 4K LED TV and 4K set-top-box for users subscribing to its annual Jio Fiber plans.

