Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: A closer look at the top broadband plans

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:27 IST

The data wars in the Indian telecom sector are now being fought on the fiber front. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer a variety of fiber plans for its users. Both the companies offer highs-speed internet speeds up to 1Gbps along with access to OTT applications. We take a closer look at the top broadband plans from the two operators.

Airtel Fiber

Airtel has monthly plans in four categories namely; basic, entertainment, premium and VIP. Basic is the least expensive plan which can be purchased at a price of Rs 799 per month. In this plan, the user can utilize 150 GB of internet data at a speed up to 100 Mbps. Apart from this, the customer gets Airtel thanks benefit, which includes subscription of Airtel XStream.

The costliest pack that the company offers is priced at Rs 3999 per month. As a part of the VIP Plan the user can consume unlimited data at a speed up to 1 Gbps. Along with this, the buyer of this plan gets a three month subscription of Netflix, 12 months subscription of Amazon Prime. Subscription of Zee5 and Airtel XStream are also included.

The most user friendly plan that Airtel offers is priced at Rs 999 per month. The entertainment plan lets users consume 300 GB data at a speed up to 200 Mbps along with 3-month subscription of Netflix, 12 months of Amazon Prime and subscription of Zee5 and Airtel XStream.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio allows its users to choose a plan from six categories -- bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium. All the plans include unlimited voice calling across India, TV video calling/ conferencing and zero-latency gaming, which is basically free-roam virtual reality entertainment experiences, worth Rs 1,200 per year. The plans also have home networking that allows sharing content at home and outside, and Norton’s device security up to 5 devices worth Rs 999 per annum.

Bronze, which is the cheapest plan available at a price of Rs 699 per month, offers 150 GB data. This data can be utilized at a speed of up to 100 Mbps and includes three months’ usage of OTT apps Jio Cinema and Jio Saavan.

The most expensive Titanium plan costs Rs 8,499 per month and allows users to consume a massive 5000 GB of internet at a speed of 1 Gbps.

Theatre-like personal experience on a VR headset and premium content, which basically includes first-day first-show movies, special sports content are included in this particular plan. One can also avail unlimited access to OTT applications like Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot and JioCinema.

The Gold plan is most user friendly one that Jio offers. The plan costs Rs 1,299 per month and includes 750 Gb data, which can be utilized at a speed up to 250 Mbps. The plan has unlimited access to OTT applications like Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot and JioCinema.