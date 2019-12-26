Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Here are the best 100Mbps monthly broadband plans

tech

Reliance Jio launched their Jio Fiber in September this year and they recently began a new scheme for customers called the “migration plan”. This plan is valid for seven days, following which users will have the option to switch to the official version or unsubscribe from the network altogether.

Airtel too launched the Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband earlier this year. According to a report by TelecomTalk, Airtel Xstream uses of the Vectorisation technology, which is supposed to be Europe’s number one broadband technology. The report also said that Airtel is the first broadband provider to offer this technology in India.

While both telecom operators have several plans to choose from, here’s a look at what Jio Fiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre are offering consumers under the 100Mbps plans:

Jio Fiber

Bronze Plan: With a speed of up to 100Mbps, Jio Fiber’s Bronze Plan is priced at Rs 699 and offers 150 Gb worth of high speed data for 30 days. The plan offers free voice call anywhere in India and also has Rs 1200 worth TV video calling and Rs 1200 worth of Zero-Latency Gaming included. Content sharing at home and outside and Rs 999 worth of device security is also part of the plan. Users also get three months’ worth of Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn access.

Silver Plan: Priced slightly higher at Rs 849 per month, the Silver Plan too offers 100Mbps of speed paired with 400Gb data for 30 days. The plan includes free voice call anywhere in India and also TV Video Calling and Zero-latency gaming worth Rs 1,200. The Silver Plan has Rs 999 worth of device security and three months access to OTT apps.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Basic: Airtel has a single subscription plan for 100Mbps while others offer higher speed. The Basic Plan provides 150 Gb internet data and offers unlimited local and STD calls as well. It is priced at Rs 700 per month and includes Airtel Thanks benefit. Unlike its higher priced plans, the Basic Plan does not include access to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix but only offers Airtel Xstream to users.

Summing up:

Jio offers two types of plans under the 100Mbps speed category but Airtel has only one basic option available. Both offer access to OTT platforms, but while the basic varieties for both Airtel and Jio only have their in-house streaming platforms to offer, the Silver Plan for Jio allows users more variety.